ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Datadog by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 19.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 172,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $116,054,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $4,189,958.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $39,489,660.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $4,189,958.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $39,489,660.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.33. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 396.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

