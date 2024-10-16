ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

