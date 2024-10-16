ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $63,000 in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after buying an additional 77,208 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,366,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 326,865 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 967,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $55.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYTM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,885. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.