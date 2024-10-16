ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

