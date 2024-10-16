ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $39,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

