ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 292 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

LNG opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

