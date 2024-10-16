ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 92,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 240,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

