ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 107,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 580,265 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

