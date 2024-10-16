ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVW opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.