ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,885 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $104,346,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,515,000 after buying an additional 181,475 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

