ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD stock opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $177.54 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average is $224.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

