ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 704 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.