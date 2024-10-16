ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 642 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

