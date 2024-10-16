ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,784,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,202,000 after buying an additional 90,234 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after buying an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.