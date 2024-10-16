ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $14,841,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $89,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,541,250 shares of company stock valued at $107,643,767 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

