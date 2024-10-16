ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $33,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

