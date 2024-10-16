ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $79,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Get News alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in News by 1,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of News by 434.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of News by 46.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

News Stock Up 1.7 %

NWSA stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. News’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.