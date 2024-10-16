ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,837,176 shares of company stock valued at $649,593,747. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

