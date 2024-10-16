ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 194,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,714.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

