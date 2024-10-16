Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after acquiring an additional 735,658 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 596,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

PTON opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $722,587. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

