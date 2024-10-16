PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $1,075,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,503,272.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $1,167,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $993,100.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 256.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 61,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

