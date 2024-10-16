Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Decreased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after buying an additional 484,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pentair by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

