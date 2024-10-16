Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.08 and traded as low as $46.47. Pershing Square shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 15,409 shares trading hands.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.