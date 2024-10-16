PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PG&E were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 48.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

