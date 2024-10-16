Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,797 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Planet Labs PBC worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PL. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 224.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 207,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 52.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 343.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 133,307 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PL opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.98. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 57.71%. Research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.