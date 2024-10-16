Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 311 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,292,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

