Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Thomas W. Powell Sells 2,451 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $642,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,628,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,784,768.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.07. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $268.52.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Powell Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Powell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Powell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

