Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

