Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $109.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

