Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 3,199 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SLV stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.