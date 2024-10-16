Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

