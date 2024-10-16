Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $570.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

