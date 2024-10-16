Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCDL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at $1,192,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NCDL opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

