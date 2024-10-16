Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $950.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

