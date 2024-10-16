Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $450.48 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $458.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

