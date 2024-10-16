Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 5,208 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,013,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502,807 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,530,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,741,000 after buying an additional 2,914,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neogen by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,109,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,566 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,087,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

