Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 6,572 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.8% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,997,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $6,210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,201,000 after buying an additional 100,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $919,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,849,226.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BROS opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

