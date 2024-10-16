Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 8,200 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JFrog by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in JFrog by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 55,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

JFrog stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at $136,043,960.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,031 shares of company stock worth $6,460,097. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

