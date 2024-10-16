Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.