Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.