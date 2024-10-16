Procyon Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

