Procyon Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
UBER opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55.
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
