Procyon Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 141,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,212 shares of company stock worth $29,291,893. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

