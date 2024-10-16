Procyon Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 857,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

