Procyon Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $996,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

