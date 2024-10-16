Procyon Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

