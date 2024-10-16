Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 15.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PPL by 1.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

