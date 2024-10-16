Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 252,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 194,981 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.