Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

