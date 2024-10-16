Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Ferrari by 1.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 12.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

RACE stock opened at $470.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.90 and a 200-day moving average of $434.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $296.34 and a 12 month high of $498.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

